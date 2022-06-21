Kansas City man who sold AR-15 style rifles to undercover officer sentenced to prison

A 24-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday for selling four AR-15 style weapons and marijuana to an undercover officer, according to federal prosecutors.

Paul Ortiz pleaded guilty in April to one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 10 years in prison without parole by Judge Greg Kays of the U.S Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Ortiz admitted to selling marijuana and AR-15 style rifles to the officer on multiple occasions, according to court documents.

On Feb. 15, 2018, he sold a Romak-Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco rifle to the officer for $1,000, documents said. On April 3, 2018, he sold a similar rifle and 47.4 grams of marijuana for $1,400.

Six days later, Ortiz admitted, he sold an additional Palmetto PA-15 Multi Rifle to the officer. The weapon was previously reported stolen, court documents said. Ortiz also sold the officer marijuana for a total of $1,300.

On May 17, Ortiz charged the officer $1,500 for an Armalite AR-style rifle and 60.4 grams of marijuana, documents said.

Ortiz had a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.