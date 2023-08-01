Kansas City man spent 6 seconds in Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he’s charged with 4 crimes

A Kansas City man who prosecutors say spent six seconds inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 faces four misdemeanor counts as authorities continue to pursue charges related to the insurrection.

Angelo Pacheco is the 31st Missourian to be charged in connection with the riot and the sixth from the state to be arrested since mid-June.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pacheco, 23, was arrested July 17 in Kansas City, court documents show. He appeared last week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via video conference and was released on a personal recognizance bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The arrests have come as the massive Capitol riot investigation has picked up the pace, more than 2½ years after the Jan. 6 breach. The arrest tally now stands around 1,100, on charges ranging from demonstrating in a Capitol building to seditious conspiracy.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the FBI received a tip from someone who said that Angelo J. Pacheco was on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. The source did not know Pacheco, the affidavit said, but identified him by comparing photos on Pacheco’s Facebook and Instagram pages with images from Jan. 6.

From that information, the document said, the FBI determined that Angelo Jude Pacheco was a Kansas City resident, and comparison of his driver’s license photo to the images from the tipster showed it was the same person.

“Using the CHS (confidential human source) photos and Pacheco’s driver’s license photo as a reference, I reviewed open-source materials and social media showing Pacheco on the western U.S. Capitol grounds and scaffolding on January 6, 2021,” the affidavit said. “In the photos, Pacheco is wearing a distinctive American flag trapper hat on top of a white baseball cap, as well as a black and white bandanna around his neck.”

The FBI agent also reviewed Capitol surveillance video footage that showed Pacheco standing in the doorway on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol around 2:37 p.m., the affidavit said.

“Pacheco then turned around, retreated a few steps, grabbed someone, and pointed to something inside of the Capitol,” it said. “Two minutes later, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Pacheco entered the Capitol building. Approximately six seconds later, Pacheco turned around and exited the Capitol through the same door.”

Two FBI agents interviewed Pacheco at his home on Sept. 29, 2022, the affidavit said.

During the interview, it said, Pacheco admitted to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but said he did not remember entering the building.

“Based on my observations of the physical appearance of Pacheco during the interview, I identified Pacheco as the same person seen in the photos,” one of the agents said in the affidavit.

“On May 17, 2023, I interviewed Pacheco, who was accompanied by his attorney, for a second time,” the agent said. “During the interview, which took place at Pacheco’s attorney’s office, Pacheco identified himself in all six images shown to him.”

And this time, the agent wrote, “He said that he remembered entering the Capitol.”