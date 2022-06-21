Kansas City man whose gun fell apart while robbing a Church’s Chicken is found guilty

A Kansas City man whose gun fell apart during a holdup at a fast food restaurant in 2013 was convicted of armed robbery last week, according to federal prosecutors.

Justin Dominique Davis, 30, was found guilty of aiding and abetting one count of robbery and one count of using a gun during a violent crime, Don Ledford, a spokesman for the U.S. Court for the Western District of Missouri, said in a news release Tuesday.

Davis and another person robbed a Kansas City Church’s Chicken restaurant at gunpoint on Dec. 12, 2013. After demanding money from employees, one of the men fired his gun, at which point there was a malfunction with the weapon that caused it to fall apart.

After the thieves were given the money, they fled on foot in the direction of Davis’ apartment, according to prosecutors.

DNA found on the revolver parts matched with Davis, Ledford said.

Davis was arrested in June 2014 for unrelated municipal charges, Ledford said. He was on probation for an unrelated robbery in Jackson County.

A jury convicted Davis on June 16. He is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, and up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole, according to the court.

Davis’s sentencing hearing will be scheduled after an investigation by the United States Probation Office, Ledford said.