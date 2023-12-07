Kansas City marijuana company fined more than $120,000 by EPA. Here’s the rule it violated

A Kansas City marijuana company has been fined more than $100,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CBD American Shaman failed to register six antimicrobial pesticides called “Shaman Cleansing Wash” and “Shaman Cleansing Gel,” in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, the federal agency said in a news release. The company unlawfully sold the products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Violations were observed during EPA inspections in Overland Park and Kansas City.

The Kansas City company will pay $120,720 in civil penalties. It will also donate $250,000 of products to the nonprofit Care Beyond the Boulevard, which provides free medical services to underserved people, including the homeless. The EPA said those items may include COVID-19 tests, hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes and masks, among other products.

Under federal law, pesticide products must be registered with the EPA. That includes products used to disinfect or sanitize.

“The registration of pesticide products with EPA is critical to protecting public health so consumers are aware of a product’s ingredients, how the product can be safely used, and how the product should be properly stored and disposed,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Thursday morning.