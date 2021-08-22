Kansas City marks 100th homicide of 2021 after man found stabbed to death late Saturday

Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

A man is dead after suffering what are believed to be stab wounds late Saturday in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of East 118th Place and Delmar Drive on a call of a disturbance outdoors, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a man in a vehicle who was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with “what appeared to be stab injuries,” Becchina said.

The man, whose name and age have not yet been publicly released, was declared dead at the hospital

A person of interest was detained at the scene in the hours following the killing, Becchina said. Detectives also spoke with people who were at the scene when police arrived.

The latest killing marks the 100th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 130 homicides.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 dead, 1 hurt in apparent random shooting on Lake Michigan beach town pier, cops say

    A apparently random shooting in the beach town of South Haven, Michigan, has left two people dead, officials said.

  • Juvenile found shot to death on porch Saturday evening in Kansas City, police say

    The victim was a teenage boy, police said.

  • 1 dead in northwest Houston shooting

    The man and another victim were shot at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Hammerly Boulevard early Sunday.

  • Off-duty officer killed in shooting at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects still on the run, HPD says

    A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. They all complied with the demands, but one gunman still opened fire, killing an off-duty officer.

  • 3 different police departments downloaded child pornography files from Josh Duggar's IP address - and his defense team wants to know what they found

    Josh Duggar's defense team says Arkansas police could have "potentially exculpatory" evidence for their client - and they want to see it.

  • In-N-Out Burger in north Fresno evacuated after man walks in with gun

    An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon.

  • DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another

    A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.

  • One city has had 125 homicides this year. Most of them are unsolved.

    With 125 killings, the city is in danger of breaking its homicide record for a second straight year, as about 65 percent of slayings go unsolved.

  • Woman who drove into 2 children because of their race gets 25 years in federal prison

    "I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.

  • Police identify suspect after Mike Lindell alleged attack

    Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said they identified a suspect in an assault investigation that appears tied to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said he was attacked while taking photos with people at his hotel last week near his cyber symposium on 2020 election fraud claims.

  • Brooklyn Boys Sue Old Partner in ‘Cuomo’s Firm’ for Abusing Them

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyAmid the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew Cuomo, one New Yorker says the soon-to-be-ex-governor has helped him and his peers bring to light the actions of their childhood sexual abuser—Cuomo’s former law partner, Michael Blutrich.Blutrich was a member of the wired Park Avenue firm of Blutrich, Falcone and Miller—nicknamed “Cuomo’s firm” and made up of allies and administration veterans of Gov. Mario Cuomo during the 1980s—bef

  • Cross-county police chase, with a body in the bed of a Ford F-150, is ‘just like a movie’

    It almost sounds like a movie plot: A man and a woman shoot a man and are seen trying to drag his body into a canal. The couple don’t count on someone seeing it all go down. After the witness contacts sheriffs to tell them the pair are now loading the body into the bed of a pickup truck the suspects speed off. Minutes later, sheriffs spot the truck — and a body part of the dead man in the rear bed of the pickup — as the chase crosses counties and comes to an end under a major interstate.

  • Miami police union posts picture of chief using same gesture that got cop suspended

    Miami’s police union fired back at the city’s police chief Friday, posting a picture of Art Acevedo posing with the same gesture he suspended an officer for using last week — a hand signal often associated with white power extremist groups.

  • Parents jailed after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

    The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was thrown into the Florida Everglades and drowned when his family's pickup truck blew a tire last year have been charged in his death. Marc Dorizar faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while he and his children's mother, Charline Coriolan, are charged with numerous counts of child abuse and neglect for the Sept. 3 crash. Dorizar, 34, was driving Coriolan, 32, their four children ages 1 to 10 and another adult on Alligator Alley, the toll road that cuts through the Everglades, connecting Florida's east and west coasts.

  • Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

    A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. Isaak 47, of Washburn, whose mobile home was on property managed by RJR, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and three other counts.

  • Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

    A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

  • Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

    Someone called police when the 56-foot yacht hit a jetty of rocks.

  • Grandma Slams Own Daughter After Baby’s Mystery Death in Woods

    Angie Owens/FacebookThe body of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl whose parents left her with a family friend days earlier so they “could have a break,” was found Wednesday deep in the woods of rural Indiana. But although police say they don’t have any evidence that the mother and father were directly involved in their daughter’s death, the child’s extended family had recently been trying to convince authorities to take her from them for her own safety, her devastated grandmother told The Dail

  • Saboteurs 'posing as police to disrupt shoots'

    Anti-shooting activists are claiming to “work for the police” in order to disrupt shoots and abuse staff, gamekeepers have alleged.

  • Man charged with murder in 2 killings outside Indiana plant

    A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and her granddaughter outside a central Indiana automotive seating plant where all three worked was formally charged with murder Friday, and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if he's convicted. Gary C. Ferrell II, 26, faces two counts of murder and one count each of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license. The Frankfort man was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed car chase after the fatal shootings outside NHK Seating of America, where police said he had worked a day shift.