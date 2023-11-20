Kansas City Mavericks hockey team remains hottest club in the ECHL. Here’s the latest

The Kansas City Mavericks are off to a super start to the season. They’re currently 12-2-0 — the league’s best record.

They recently earned the 500th win in franchise history, went undefeated last week and this week return home for games in Independence.

Recapping recent victories

With games in three days last week, the Mavericks didn’t hit the ice again until this past Thursday, with a road game at Tulsa.

As has been the case in the early part of the season, Kansas City controlled the game from the opening faceoff.

Back-to-back goals from forward Jacob Hayhurst and defenseman Nate Knoepke sent the Mavericks into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead. The team did not look back from there.

A scoreless second period ensued before the Mavs increased their lead with a goal from rookie Kyle Jackson. A Tulsa goal 30 seconds later got the Oilers on the board before Mavericks forward Nolan Walker scored an empty-net insurance goal with just over a minute remaining to send KC home with a 4-1 victory.

A rare Friday and Saturday off gave Kansas City the time to recharge before heading back to Tulsa for a Sunday matinee. As was the case on Thursday, the Mavericks controlled the game right off the bat.

Rookie Tucker Robertson got the scoring started for Kansas City with his third professional goal late in the first period. A Tulsa goal tied the game up for a brief period, but that was all the offense the Oilers had.

Four straight goals — from Patrick Curry, Max Andreev and Hayhurst (twice) — gave KC a resounding 5-1 victory.

The Mavericks are 12-2-0 (24 points), the best record in the ECHL. They return to Cable Dahmer Arena for the first time in two and a half weeks beginning on Black Friday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Mavericks milestones

Having the best record in the league comes with a lot of impressive statistics:

Rookie forward Max Andreev (four goals and 17 assists) leads the ECHL in points scored and assists.

Three of the top-five rookies in scoring in the ECHL are Mavericks: Andreev (21 points), Kyle Jackson (18) and Cade Borchardt (16).

As a team, Kansas City is allowing the fewest goals per game in the league (2.43).

Mavericks goaltender Cale Morris currently ranks second in the league with a 2.02 goals-against-average.

MAVERICKS IN THE COMMUNITY

The Mavericks had their first off-site practice of the season at KCIC in Shawnee on Nov. 14.

The team practiced in front of hundreds of youth hockey players and their families before signing autographs and taking pictures with everyone in attendance. The team has two more off-site practices scheduled this winter, with details to be announced.

This Tuesday the Mavericks are hosting their second Coaches Show of the season. It will be broadcast live on Sports Radio 810 WHB from Llywelyn’s Pub in Lee’s Summit.

The entire Mavericks coaching staff and a few players will join the hour-long radio show to discuss the club’s early-season success, upcoming community and fan events and what to look forward to as the season continues.

UP NEXT

The Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena for games on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.) against division rival Wichita.

Mavericks single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available at kcmavericks.com, or via the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.