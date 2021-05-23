Kansas City may break record for consecutive rainy days with another wet week looming

Anna Spoerre
·2 min read

Kansas City may soon break a record for the most consecutive days of measurable rainfall in at least 130 years.

Sunday will likely see the ninth straight day of rain in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service. The current record, set in 1914, is 10 days. Weather service data dates back to 1888.

“With the wet pattern lingering, we have a good shot at tying or breaking this record,” the weather service tweeted Saturday night.

There’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday, with the greatest likelihood of showers after noon on Sunday as the temperatures will reach near 80 degrees. The weather service added on Twitter that while rain is likely, Sunday probably won’t be “a total washout.”

More rain could also come Monday afternoon, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. accompanied by wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

It’s more of the same Tuesday. The weather service predicts a 70% chance of rain through most of the day.

If it rains Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the region will set a new record — 11 days — for the most days in a row with rain.

The seemingly perpetual sogginess is likely to continue through the end of the week and into next weekend.

“Periods of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain will be possible through the upcoming week, with chances of rain each day,” according to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the weather service.

Widespread rain is most likely Tuesday and Thursday. Even though some of the thunderstorms could be strong, severe weather isn’t currently a threat, according to the outlook.

The high temperatures will linger around 80 degrees through most of the week, with a slight break in the heat coming Friday, with a high in the low 70s.

Flooding continues to be a risk for the next several days, especially near streams, weather officials said.

Catch up on tips for driving in flooded areas here.

