Kansas City Mayor Says 800 Officers Were At Parade, But With Guns ‘Almost Nothing Is Safe’

The mayor of Kansas City said Wednesday the city was deeply prepared for the parade celebrating the Chief’s Super Bowl win before at least one person was killed in a shooting near the event, but detailed the struggle authorities have protecting the public when gunmen can “disrupt anything” in a matter of seconds.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he, like thousands of fans, was near the city’s Union Station with his wife to celebrate the Chief’s victory over the 49ers on Sunday. The celebration quickly turned to chaos as the shooting began, which killed one person and left at least 22 others injured. It’s unclear who was responsible, but authorities said they had detained three suspects and discovered at least one firearm.

Lucas was asked about safety preparations for the event, where more than 800 police officers were staffed.

“I mean, that’s what happens with guns,” Lucas replied. “We had security in any number of places, eyes on top of buildings and beyond. And there is still a risk to people. And I think that’s something that all of us who are parents, who are just regular people living each day, have to decide what we wish to do about it.”

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies — it seems like almost nothing is safe.”

Officials are still working to determine a motive for the shooting. The parade was a repeat of last year’s event, which drew a million people to the city center to celebrate the Chief’s 2023 Super Bowl victory. The celebrations included players, coaches and top state officials, including the governors of Kansas and Missouri.

Hospitals are treating the injured, at least three of whom are in critical condition. At least 11 of the victims are children.

Lucas went on to praise law enforcement on scene who he said ran towards danger when the shooting began.

“But in a matter of seconds, someone who wants to disrupt anything, someone who wants to create any type of situation or someone who’s very simply reckless, can change not just one life or two lives, but almost two dozen,” the mayor said. “And that, to me, is absolutely devastating.”

