Kansas City men charged with assault for allegedly shooting at Missouri trooper

Two men face several felonies, including assault on a law enforcement officer, for allegedly shooting at a Missouri state trooper amid a high-speed police pursuit through the Kansas City suburbs in mid-November.

Jackson County prosecutors charged John P. Glock Jr., 29, and Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, both from Kansas City, with first-degree assault on a special victim, unlawful weapon use, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and two counts of armed criminal action. Glock is additionally charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Both men were being held in the Jackson County jail as of Thursday with bonds set at $100,000.

The shooting unfolded on the evening of Nov. 19 at Shaw Parkway and Sixth Street in Blue Springs. No one was injured.

According to court documents filed in support of criminal charges against Glock and Northcutt, the Missouri trooper attempted to stop a Dodge pickup truck for speeding about 22 miles above the posted limit on Interstate 70 in Grain Valley.

The driver pulled over and then accelerated, fleeing as the trooper had exited his patrol car. The trooper chased the vehicle into Blue Springs, when a rear passenger of the truck began firing several shots from outside the window.

Bullets struck the patrol car, authorities say, and the trooper lost track of the pickup truck as the driver fled the scene. Three shell casings were discovered near the intersection of Shaw Parkway and Sixth Street.

The truck was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a Blue Springs hotel. Authorities allege surveillance video showed three people leaving the truck behind and entering a neighboring motel.

Authorities allege Glock presented an ID card to rent a room. As he was in the lobby, Glock was allegedly seen on video hiding an object — later discovered to be a key for the pickup truck — in a vending machine and then in a trash can.

Authorities allege Glock, Northcutt and another suspect were in the rented room “for a matter of minutes before leaving.”

A third suspect, a woman whose name is redacted from court documents, was arrested by police on an unrelated warrant. Police searched her phone and were led to conclude Northcutt was the person who shot at the trooper.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Court records did not list a defense attorney for Glock or Northcutt as of Thursday.