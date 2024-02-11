Kansas City mother faces charges after infant found in oven

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A mother is accused of killing her one-month-old baby girl by putting the child in an oven. Mariah Thomas is facing child endangerment charges and other charges as well.

First responders say a witness told them that the mother went to put the infant down for a nap but accidentally put her in the oven instead of her crib. Police arrested Thomas on Friday and prosecutors officially filed charges yesterday.

