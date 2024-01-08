Kansas City moves to a holiday trash pickup schedule due to winter storm

Kansas City will operate a holiday trash pickup service in response to the winter storm affecting the area, according to a news release. The altered schedule includes bulky item pickup.

City officials said drivers are needed for snow plow operations.

A snowplow cleared a parking lot at a shopping center Thursday, March 10, 2022, near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road.

If your normal pickup day is Tuesday, your trash will be picked up on Wednesday, and so on.

The following week’s trash pickup will also operate on a holiday schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Kansas City area on Monday, including Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph and Jackson counties in Missouri.

Other areas near Kansas City’s city limits, such as the Northland, have their own trash schedules. If you don’t live in KCMO, find information on possible delays below:

Many areas surrounding Kansas City also use private trash collection, so trash pickup may be impacted due to the weather. You can search your address on most private collectors’ websites to see if your service will be disrupted: