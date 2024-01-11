A new Kansas City municipal photo ID card rolls out this month. Here’s how to get yours

Kansas City’s new municipal photo ID cards are now available, and every resident is eligible to get one for free.

The Fountain Card will help residents access city services like parks department facilities, water service and waste drop-off. The city is also working on a partnership with local banks to allow Fountain Card holders to open bank accounts.

The Fountain Card doesn’t have all the same powers as a state-issued photo ID — for instance, it can’t be used to vote — but is intended to be easy for residents to access even if they don’t have many traditional forms of identification. The city hopes that this will particularly help its most vulnerable residents, including those experiencing homelessness.

Here’s what to know about the new Fountain Card and how to apply for yours.

What can a Fountain Card be used for?

The city hopes that Fountain Cards will be used by residents who currently struggle to access city services due to their lack of identifying documents. Here are some of the services Fountain Card holders will be able to access:

Municipal water service through KC Water

Recycling, compost and lawn waste drop-offs at city drop-off sites

Parking and tow lot services

City health department services, including accessing birth and death certificates

Access to parks department facilities like pools and community centers

Bus and streetcar transit, if these services begin requiring city IDs

Services from other city departments

City spokesperson Sherae Honeycutt added that the city is still in talks to establish other benefits of the card, including the ability to use it as an ID to get library cards from the Kansas City and Mid-Continent public libraries and for banking through local financial institutions.

How do I apply for a Fountain Card?

To apply for a Fountain Card, you will need three documents: proof of your identity, proof of your residency in Kansas City and a completed Fountain Card application, which can be obtained on the first floor of the Kansas City Health Department building at 2400 Troost.

The only way to apply for a Fountain Card is to bring these documents in person to the first floor of 2400 Troost. Once issued, an adult Fountain Card is good for 10 years. Fountain Cards for minors last five years.

Kansas City Health Department at 2400 Troost Ave. is seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Kansas City. The health department is currently the only place to apply for a new municipal ID called a Fountain Card.

What documents can I use to prove my identity and residency in Kansas City?

Proof of your identity can consist of one “primary” form of ID or two “secondary” forms. Here’s what qualifies in each category.

Primary forms of ID:

A state-issued driver’s license or non-driving state photo ID card

A military ID

A U.S. passport

A school ID card or other document including your name, photo and school year

A workplace ID card including your name, photo and the name of your employer

Secondary forms of ID:

A utility bill with your name and address

Your car title or registration

The deed to your property

Proof of any insurance policy in your name

A canceled check with your name, address and signature on it

A voter registration card

A school yearbook with your name and photo in it

A name band from a local shelter, including your name and the shelter’s name

A letter from a government or social services agency confirming your identity

Other documentation containing your name issued by a public or private institution — like a school, bank, company, government agency, landlord or other entity — may also be used as a secondary form of ID. Make sure it bears both your name and the name of the institution in order to qualify.

Proof of your residency in Kansas City can take the following forms:

A bill containing your name and address, such as a bill for insurance, credit card payments, cable or utilities

A copy of your lease, mortgage, rental agreement or property tax statement

A pay stub or bank statement

A voter registration card

Proof of a minor’s enrollment in public or private school

A jury summons or court order

A letter from a government or social services agency confirming your residency in Kansas City

Do you have more questions about accessing city services in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.