Kansas City murder suspect arrested after police pursuit through suburbs

A man suspected of murder in a Kansas City killing was apprehended Tuesday following a brief police pursuit that ended in Lee’s Summit, according to police.

Roy J. Puls, 26, was tracked to an address in Greenwood by a fugitive task force seeking to arrest him on an active warrant, police said in a statement. Puls allegedly fled on a motorcycle from the 2200 Block of Gambrel Street before his arrest.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Puls in late December with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 34-year-old Corey A. Haley.

According to court records, Kansas City officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 to the 2000 block of East 82nd Street after receiving reports of a shooting there. It was later learned by investigators that the shooting had unfolded on the next block on 82nd Terrace near Euclid Avenue.

Officers were told at the scene that Haley had been taken to Research Medical Center by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead there later.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Haley had died after being shot in the face, neck, chest and back.

During the investigation, a witness told officers that the victim had been living with her and Puls temporarily. She told them Puls had become annoyed with Haley following a series of arguments that involved other residents and visitors, and Puls decided to leave.

Shortly after Puls walked outside, the witness told police she heard the sound of gunshots. Haley walked back inside, holding his face, and told the witness he had been shot. A white truck was seen speeding away from the area.

Police used surveillance footage from the area to determine Puls was the driver of the truck that fled, court records state. Police also allegedly found a cell phone belonging to Puls at the scene of the shooting.

Puls is currently held in Jackson County jail on $250,000 cash-only bond. His arraignment hearing was held Wednesday afternoon in Jackson County Circuit Court.