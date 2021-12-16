Kansas City nice: Bar owners take high road in apology to Chiefs QB Mahomes’ brother

The clapback was swift and to the point. As was the apology issued a day later. But the mea culpa from owners of SoT, a downtown Kansas City cocktail bar, to the younger brother of Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the right call.

“Yesterday, we released an ‘apology’ that was anything but authentic,” a Facebook post from SoT read Thursday. “Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.”

Whatever Jackson Mahomes posted on social media to draw the ire of the team at SoT was apparently taken down. That didn’t stop the bar from calling out Mahomes with a scathing social media post that drew national attention. The younger Mahomes was not happy with service during a recent visit to the bar, according to SoT’s since-deleted message. He evidently took his dissatisfaction to social media, where he has more than one million followers on TikTok.

“Dear @jacksonmahomes,” SoT wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

Attempts to reach Jackson Mahomes for comment were unsuccessful. He did not contact management before posting to social media, SoT owners claimed on Wednesday. If true, that would be par for the course in the 21st century where we turn to strangers on the internet to air out grievances.

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to controversy. He poured water on a heckling fan in Baltimore earlier this year after a Chiefs loss. Luckily, the man declined to pursue criminal charges. In November, Jackson Mahomes danced on a memorial to the late Sean Taylor, a Washington Football Team player tragically murdered during a home invasion in 2007. He later apologized.

In the case of SoT, the revised apology on Thursday read: “We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation, and even though we failed to meet our own — and we’re sure many of our follower’s — expectations with our social media presence yesterday, we promise to do better. To be better. To think before reacting. And most importantly, to use our following to bring the community we love so much together instead of being combative and dividing it. All each of us can do is try to be better than we were the day before. We appreciate & love you KC.”

Jackson Mahomes should take SoT’s lead and make amends with the bar owners. That would be, dare we say, Kansas City nice of him.