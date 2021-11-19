Kansas City nonprofit operator lied about hiring convicted felons: federal indictment

The operator of a Kansas City nonprofit that bills itself as a reentry program to help ex-cons find jobs is accused of transferring fraudulent documents and falsely claiming to employ convicted felons.

Michael A. Green, 50, operator of the nonprofit Kansas City Community Source, Inc., was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Missouri. He is charged with five felonies for allegedly transferring false identification documents, making false statements and producing false documents.

According to the indictment, the various ex-offenders were reporting to federal probation officers that the nonprofit organization was their employer to satisfy requirements of supervised release. Green is accused of creating false employment verification documents, including pay stubs, and lying to probation officers about employing the ex-cons.

Green charged the offenders a fee for the service, the indictment alleges. He also allegedly sold fake documents and IDs, including driver’s licenses.

The charges stemmed from false statements allegedly made to probation officers concerning three people, the indictment says. He is charged with one count each of providing and transferring false documents.