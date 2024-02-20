Kansas City nonprofit working with youth steps up after Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As many people across the Kansas City metro ask what we can do now, to stop something like the shooting last week at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally from happening again, one local organization led by a friend of Lisa Lopez-Galvan isn’t just talking, they’re getting to work.

This tragedy all started with a dispute between juveniles, the very ages that High Aspirations targets to hopefully prevent things like this from happening.

President and CEO Henry Wash who was a good friend of Lisa Lopez-Galvan now more dedicated than ever, making sure his friend’s death does not go in vain.

“She just was a sweet person, every time we spoke, I saw her in the community she would greet me with a hug, she had such a warm spirit about her,” he said.

The message as to who Lisa Lopez-Galvan was has been consistent. A person who spent so much of her time, loving and caring for those around her.

‘This situation it made me sad, it made me sad because when I look at the reason High Aspirations is here, to prevent young men from going in the wrong direction that’s what we’re for,” Wash said.

The organization seeks to guide young men in the right direction no matter their background.

Through mentorship, having an open door always, access not only to food, but emotional and spiritual support.

The project now in its sixth year, had a partner and true supporter in Lopez-Galvan, and now in her death wash is seeking to elevate the work.

Because more work must be done, so what happened to Lisa happens to nobody else.

“The best thing we can do is take a plan of action to get 110 young men in high aspirations,” Wash said.

With over 200 kids now and the goal to bring more than 100 more on board, Wash hopes this signifies to the others that the work can be done.

As he prepares to honor her, the place Lopez-Galvan called home every Tuesday will do the same.

The radio program the DJ hosted will go on as scheduled Tuesday, but the show according to KKFI, will honor the 43-year-old who had her life snatched away.

The open enrollment for High Aspirations will be March 2.

