Kansas City Northland Republicans want special session on KCPD budget changes

Four Missouri state representatives who represent parts of the Northland asked Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday for a special legislative session to push back on Mayor Quinton Lucas’s plans to take some control over part of Kansas City Police Department’s budget.

The proposals, approved by a supermajority of City Council members last Thursday hours after Lucas introduced them, take $42.3 million out of KCPD’s $239 million budget and place the money in a newly created fund for “Community Services and Prevention” to underwrite innovative ways of fighting crime. City Hall will negotiate with the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners over how to spend it.

Lucas’ moves were cheered by local civil rights groups long frustrated that police in the Missouri’s largest city are controlled by the board (on which Lucas has one seat), rather than locally-elected officials. The actions were quickly slammed by Missouri Republican politicians and Northland City Council members, who called the proposal “dangerous” and said they were kept in the dark about it.

Lawmakers representing parts of the Northland, who have characterized Lucas’ efforts as a move to “defund the police,” wrote to Parson to ask for a special session “in light of the rapidly developing situation.”

The four lawmakers signing the letter, all Republicans, were Reps. Josh Hurlbert of Smithville, Sean Pouche of Kansas City, Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs and Chris Brown of Kansas City.

They called Kansas City “a city in crisis,” having experienced a record number of homicides last year and 116 vacancies in the KCPD..

“This move only pushes a city we love and represent closer to the brink of disaster,” they wrote. “As a State, we must move to protect our citizens in the state’s largest city and restore the statutory intent of the General Assembly.”

In response to an inquiry about the lawmakers’ request, Parson’s spokeswoman Kelli Jones reiterated a previous statement about Lucas’s actions but did not discuss his interest in a special session.

“It is imperative that communities support our law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep Missourians safe,” Jones wrote. “As violent crime continues to be a problem in Kansas City, any effort to defund the police is dangerous and irresponsible.”

Lucas could not immediately be reached for comment. In an interview this week, he said he’s already spoken with one police commissioner about “creative and innovative” ways to reduce crime.

“That’s the conversation happening in Kansas City,” he said. “It just seems my Republican friends in the state legislature aren’t interested in that and are interested in getting fairly cheap political points gained.”

State law gives the Board of Police Commissioners “exclusive authority” over the police department. While the Kansas City Council allocates funds, it has little say over how they are spent.

Under Lucas’ plans, the rest of the budget — nearly $197 million — can still be spent largely in whatever fashion the KCPD decides, although about $40 million is for pension costs. Lucas’ two ordinances also added $3 million to the KCPD budget that could be used to hire a new recruiting class from the police academy.

The city’s finance director has said the budget reallocation would not affect police payroll through January. But Northland council members and the Missouri lawmakers claim that the moves threaten public safety.

“Last week’s actions needlessly puts my constituents at risk,” Hurlbert said in a press release.

The representatives did not say what legislation they wished to pass during a special session. But Richey and Parkville Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer told The Star on Monday they wanted to prevent similar moves in the future by increasing the minimum amount state law requires the city to spend on the police department. Currently, it is 20% of Kansas City’s general revenue. Lawmakers also want city officials to include more forms of revenue in that calculation.

Those proposals would apply to future years. To stop the current budget changes, the police board would have to sue the city — an avenue it voted to explore this week. Lucas has said he welcomes a suit.

Richey said he also wants to find a way to boost KCPD’s budget in the meantime, possibly with federal COVID-19 relief dollars — and to penalize the city for setting aside the $42.3 million.

Parson already has several issues that could be the focus of special sessions called before the next regular legislative session in January.

A session is needed to renew a medical provider tax that accounts for billions of dollars in funding for Medicaid, before it expires in September, as is a session for congressional redistricting.

Before the end of the regular session this month, House Republicans also wrote to Parson asking for a special session to pass election laws such as stricter voter ID requirements.

And Parson could call a special session to ask for more money for Medicaid if a state judge forces him to implement a voter-approved expansion plan and allow thousands of newly eligible low-income Missourians to enroll in the program.

Luetkemeyer, who did not sign the letter, said he’s still having “ongoing” talks with Parson on whether there’s interest in a special session for KCPD’s budget.

James Harris, a GOP operative who is close with the Parson administration, said despite the other special session needs, it’s possible the governor will acts on the police spending request because Republicans increasingly view police funding as a statewide priority because of spikes in violent crime.

Parson called a special session last year to address violent crime, but it flamed out with lawmakers passing only two of the six bills he pushed for — lifting the St. Louis police residency requirement and creating a witness protection fund.

The most controversial a measure, to allow the Missouri attorney general the power to intervene in murder prosecutions in St. Louis, did not pass.

This year, Luetkemeyer also pushed to lift KCPD’s residency requirement. Lawmakers have sent the bill to Parson’s desk over the objections of Lucas and other local officials.

Lucas expressed frustration this week that state lawmakers thwart the interests of Kansas City.

“The people of Kansas City get their interests and long-standing policies shot down every year in Jefferson City,” he said. “I think this is just us saying in many ways we are going to stand up for the people’s interest of Kansas City.”

The Star’s Steve Vockrodt contributed reporting.