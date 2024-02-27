Kansas City officials approve Office of Language Access. Here’s what happens next

Language access could be more accessible in the following months, as an ordinance passed that will have Kansas City create a city office that focuses on translating services and information within the city.

The Office of Language Access would be a centralized resource for interpretation and translation services, according to a presentation in February.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey reported that 12.1% of Kansas City’s population speaks a language other than English at home.

In a community engagement survey run with help from KC Tenants and Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation, over 750 responded and the survey tallied 39 different languages. Some of the languages recorded from the survey were Spanish, Somali and Swahili, Portuguese, Chinese, Arabic and Creole.

The presentation revealed that in a study run by organizers, they called and emailed city services in Spanish and Portuguese, such as KC Water, the city’s trash and recycling services and the Healthy Homes rental inspection program, for help.

Only one out of five Spanish speakers were able to receive help, and one out of 13 Portuguese speakers got the help they needed, showing there is a need for easy language access in Kansas City.

Since the ordinance, sponsored by Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw passed, the city is now in the 90-day process of reporting back on the development of the plan, city spokesperson Sherae Honeycutt said.

The development includes a Language Access Plan, according to the presentation. The plan will address the following:

The language access needs of residents.

The different forms of cultural and linguistic expression.

Transformative practices for ensuring ease of access to effective communication supports and services for residents.

Some of the highlights from the survey say that 81% of people who answered had to rely on family or friends to interpret and translate or had to interpret and translate on their own, 61% faced difficulties when trying to get city services and 54% avoided city services altogether.

It was a 12-1 vote in the city council last week in favor of the ordinance. Kansas City adopted the resolution to create a plan to provide additional resources to residents with limited English proficiency in July 2023.