Kansas City officials hint Taylor Swift was warned to steer clear of Super Bowl parade

Kansas City officials are hinting that Taylor Swift’s handlers have been warned that her presence at Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade could add to the chaos — and be too much for the city’s security to handle — when fans hit the street to celebrate the Chiefs’ second consecutive NFL championship.

“I can’t confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” City Manager Brian Platt told local public radio station KCUR.

Swift is famously linked to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and was in the stands Sunday when his team won an overtime thriller in Las Vegas to end the NFL season. The super couple was seen in an excited embrace after the game.

The “Love Story” singer’s presence at Chiefs games over the past several months added a fairytale aspect to a season already packed with drama. But Platt said the increased hoopla she has brought to Chiefs’ fandom presents “a whole second level of security issues” for the team’s victory parade in western Missouri.

He added that fans may start lining up along the parade route the night before the event in hopes of catching a glimpse of the superstar.

Swift meanwhile is booked to perform halfway around the world on Friday in Melbourne, Australia, so unclear if she’ll join Kelce on a float Wednesday. She’s in the thick of her record-breaking “The Eras Tour,” which has already raked in more than $1 billion.

Her team has not returned a request for comment.