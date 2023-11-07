Kansas City police ask for help to find 29-year-old man reported missing Monday

Kansas City police were asking for help Monday to locate a 29-year-old man reported missing and endangered.

The missing man, Andrae Ferguson, was last seen around 1 p.m. near Southwest Blue Parkway and Southwest Second Street in Lee’s Summit, police said in a statement. Police said Ferguson is in need of immediate medical care.

Police said Ferguson was occupying a silver Hyundai Elantra when he was last seen.

Ferguson is described as a Black man, roughly 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time.

Kansas City police were asking that anyone who locates Ferguson call 911 immediately.