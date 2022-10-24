Kansas City police ask for help finding missing woman who could be headed to Cameron

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 32-year-old woman who they said has suicidal ideations.

Viviane Cerritos was last seen at about 3:11 a.m. Monday in the area of East 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, police said. She was driving a gray four-door Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate LJ5B7H.

“She has shown signs of suicidal ideations, and it is possible she is in the area of Cameron, MO,” KCPD said in a news release.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

They are asking anyone who sees her to call 911.