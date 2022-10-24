Kansas City police ask for help finding missing woman who could be headed to Cameron

Kansas City Police Department
Anna Spoerre
Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 32-year-old woman who they said has suicidal ideations.

Viviane Cerritos was last seen at about 3:11 a.m. Monday in the area of East 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, police said. She was driving a gray four-door Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate LJ5B7H.

“She has shown signs of suicidal ideations, and it is possible she is in the area of Cameron, MO,” KCPD said in a news release.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

They are asking anyone who sees her to call 911.

