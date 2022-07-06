Kansas City police ask for help locating 19-year-old woman last seen Tuesday night

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday night.

Aselin Lightner was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. 84th Street, police said, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Lightner is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray yoga pants, a black, white and red striped shirt, and multi-colored Crocs.

She has conditions that require medication, police said.

Anyone with information about Lightner’s whereabouts can report it to the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5220 or call 911.