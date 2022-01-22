Kansas City police ask for help finding missing 22-year-old man last seen early Saturday

Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 22-year-old man who went missing early Saturday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Miguel Brown was seen leaving a home near 28th and Olive Street, the police department said in a news release. Brown has medical issues and needs care. His family is worried about his welfare, police added.

Brown was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He has brown eyes, black hair and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, police said. He weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136 or their local police department.