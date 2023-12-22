Kansas City police ask for help finding missing, endangered 18-year-old woman

Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

Atong Marial was last seen on Dec. 18 in the area of 34th and Garfield, police said. Police said Marial has mental health needs and requires medication.

Marial is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and eyes, according to police.

If located, police are asking the public to notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.