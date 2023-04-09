Kansas City police ask for help finding man, 22, missing since February

Xavier Keith, 22, has been missing since February, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

“Xavier’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being,” police said in a statement Sunday.

The young man was last seen Feb. 25 in the area of 76th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to a news release.

He was reported missing to police on March 25, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the department.

Keith is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.