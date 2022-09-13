Kansas City police ask public to help find 42-year-old woman missing since Sunday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday with finding a missing and possibly endangered woman with a mental disability.

Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital, 4320 Wornall Road, around midnight Sunday, police said in a statement Monday evening. Her absence has caused her family to grow concerned for her well-being, police said.

Police said Shur was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and was barefoot. She wears a wig, red or brown in color, and is missing both front teeth, police said. She stands about 5-foot-3 and weighs around 200 pounds.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Shur’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or dial 911.