Kansas City police ask public to help find missing, possibly endangered woman

Kansas City police were asking the public for help with locating a 46-year-old woman reported missing from the city’s Marlborough East neighborhood.

Kimberly R. Gater was last seen by her family around 7 a.m. Monday walking in the area of 81st Street and Montgall Avenue, according to police. Police say she has a mental illness that has caused her family to be concerned for her well-being along with that of others.

Gater stands roughly 5-foot-7 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and striped pajama pants. Her hair was most recently styled in black box braids.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Gater’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.