Kansas City police ask public’s help finding missing sisters Haven, Keairra Pouncil
Kansas City police asked for the public’s help finding two sisters who were reported missing Saturday morning.
Haven Pouncil, 12, and Keairra Pouncil, 15, were last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 94th Street and Stark Avenue the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release via email.
Police described the two girls as runaways.
MISSING/ENDANGERED juveniles: Haven and Keairra Pouncil 12 and 15 y/o The sisters were last seen at 3am in the area of E. 94th St./Stark Ave. Kansas City, Mo. If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136. pic.twitter.com/D8fmSzVqjg
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 9, 2022
Haven, police said, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and roughly 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, and carrying a multi-colored backpack.
Police described Keairra as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and black sweat pants.
If anyone locates the two girls, police ask that they call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.