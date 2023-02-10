Kansas City police ask for public’s help to solve murder from October 2021

Over a year after a man was discovered shot in a wrecked vehicle in southeast Kansas City, police are asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

Joseph Young, 57, was found critically injured Oct. 22, 2021 near East Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street, according to Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. that evening, emergency services responded to a report of an accident and transported Young to the hospital. During treatment, Young was found to have been shot.

Young died some time later, Becchina said.

Police believe Young was operating a vehicle similar to a photo police provided in the Blue Hills area that day.

Anyone with relevant information about Young’s death is urged to contact the Kansas City Police Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.