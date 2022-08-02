Kansas City police ask public for help finding missing, endangered 31-year-old man

Kansas City police asked for the public’s help locating a 31-year-old man reported missing and possibly endangered on Tuesday.

David Laird, of Kansas City, last made contact with his family around 2:30 a.m., police said in a statement Tuesday evening. Police said Laird’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Laird’s last known location was unknown. He is described by police as 5-foot-11 and approximately 150 pounds.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Laird’s whereabouts to call the department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5220 or dial 911.