Kansas City police attempting to locate missing 11-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since late Thursday afternoon.

Police said Kenneth Mcclee was last seen on foot leaving his residence in the area of I-35 and N. Chouteau around 5 p.m.

He’s described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last wearing a red shirt, black shorts and red slides.

KCPD said his family is worried about him due to his young age.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 234-5111.

