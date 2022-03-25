Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith will retire April 22; board meets to pick interim

After nearly five tumultuous years at the helm of the Kansas City Police Department, Chief Rick Smith said Friday that he plans to retire next month.

Smith will retire April 22, multiple sources confirmed. In an internal police newsletter obtained by The Star, he told KCPD members that serving as the city’s top cop was his “greatest professional honor.”

“Even though I will become a retiree, my heart and soul will always be with KCPD,” Smith wrote, later adding that its members “work tirelessly to make us the greatest law enforcement agency in the nation.”

The announcement came as the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners met Friday morning to interview candidates for the department’s interim chief position until a permanent replacement is named.

Smith, who was appointed to fill the role in August 2017, has overseen a police force beset by controversies for its handling of excessive use of force and the killing of Black men by police and the city’s soaring homicide rate.

“Know I truly appreciate the work you do to make this city safe,” Smith said in his announcement. “Even during tough times, when others questioned your chosen profession, you all demonstrated patience and restraint. You continued to serve with nobility and pride.”

Chief Rick Smith, right, talks to police officers Tuesday, March 22, 2022, before the Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

In November, the police board confirmed that Smith would retire in the spring, staying at least through the city’s current budget process.

Through a police spokeswoman, Smith had previously told the police board that he would stay no more than five years.

In appointing Smith as chief, the police board selected someone from within the department’s own ranks.

Some have described Smith as a police chief cut in the mold of the rank-and-file. He was the police union’s choice to lead the department. Yet after three years on the job, Smith was described as insular and resistant to reform being called for across the country.

But Smith’s supporters see him as “a real officer’s police chief” and say he protects the interests of those wearing the badge, including those he knows from having worked in the streets together.

Under Smith, the police department has also implemented some reforms called for in 2020 by protesters. They included turning over police shooting investigations to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and securing funding for body cameras.

Shortly after taking over as chief, Smith scrapped the Kansas City No Violence Alliance, the city’s main anti-violence strategy. Since then the number of homicides has soared to record levels.

A bevy of civil rights groups, neighborhood associations and clergy called for Smith to be removed as chief.

In July, many of those civil rights leaders asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate KCPD, citing “disturbing patterns” of officer misconduct and violent policing that targets minorities.

Those calls for Smith to step down were renewed Nov. 20 when Det. Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb. Four days later, The Star reported that Smith was being forced out of his position as chief.

Smith faced stinging criticism shortly after the verdict when audio of him calling Lamb the “bad guy” at the scene of the December 2019 shooting was released.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has criticized the department under Smith for not submitting statements of probable cause — an affidavit submitted by investigators in criminal cases — to her office in cases where police may have committed a crime.

Laurie Bey, whose son Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by a Kansas City police detective in December, spoke Thursday at a news conference with Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Baker announced the detective, Eric J. DeValkenaere, has been indicted.

Baker has said the issue demonstrates a lack of department leadership’s willingness to punish its own when wrongs are committed by officers.

She has also criticized the department for sending low-level drug cases through the system that never make their way into a courtroom. Appearing before the police board recently, Baker urged the department to instead focus more on violent crime.

