Kansas City police continue to investigate suspicious death as injured child improves

Kansas City police have identified a 24-year-old woman whose suspicious death Saturday continues to be investigated by homicide detectives.

Mackenzie Hopkins and a seriously injured girl were found about 6 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Wabash Avenue after a welfare check was called in, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found Hopkins and the juvenile “unresponsive with unknown injuries,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman. Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday, police said the girl had improved some. She was still in serious condition, but was stable. Becchina said doctors were “confident she will continue to show improvements.”

Detectives and medical examiners were trying to determine how Hopkins died, police said.

The 7300 block of Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, can be seen in this Google Street View image.

The police department asked anyone who heard or saw “anything” in the area to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.