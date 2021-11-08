Kansas City police detective to go on trial for 2019 fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb

The trial of a Kansas City police detective accused in the fatal shooting of a Black man who was killed while backing his pickup truck into his garage is scheduled to begin on Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Eric DeValkenaere is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is accused of killing Cameron Lamb, 26, on Dec. 3, 2019.

Prosecutor said it will be the first time that a Kansas City police officer will stand trial in a fatal shooting. Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs will preside over the bench trial, which is expected to last a week.

According to court records, DeValkenaere said he and another detective were responding to a traffic call at Lamb’s home when, after noticing a gun, he fired his weapon. Prosecutors allege Lamb did not have a weapon in his hand.

Judge to hear Strickland innocence case Monday

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will argue before Judge James Welsh that Missouri prisoner Kevin Strickland, of Kansas City, is innocent in a triple murder and should be released. The hearing could last several days.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which contends Strickland is guilty, will challenge Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s efforts to free him.

Welsh plans to order each side to file post-trial briefs, meaning they will assert their arguments again in writing after the hearing. It remains unclear when Welsh will make a ruling.

In May, Strickland received rare support from Baker’s office, Kansas City’s mayor and other officials who called for his exoneration. Prosecutors determined he is innocent in the April 25, 1978, killings at 6934 S. Benton Ave. in Kansas City.

Kansas Legislature to hold third meeting on COVID-19 mandates

On Tuesday, the Kansas Legislature’s special committee on government overreach and the impact of COVID-19 mandates will meet for the third time.

The committee met for the first time at the end of October and held two days of public hearings that included several instances of misinformation from members of the public about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Story continues

On Tuesday the committee is scheduled to discuss the constitutional implications of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

City Council to discuss housing people after incarceration

The City Council, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. instead of its usual Thursday meeting, is set to debate a resolution that would direct the city manager to find a long-term solution to housing people who are incarcerated in the city and those detained by the Kansas City Police Department.

The Special Committee on Housing Policy is set to discuss a contract with Lotus Care House to convert a single-room occupancy hotel into permanent or transitional housing to serve 100 people who are houseless.

And the Special Committee for Legal Review, which meets Monday at 1:30 p.m., is set to discuss resolutions setting the city’s legislative priorities for the 2022 session of the Missouri General Assembly and for the 117th United States Congress.

Kansas City to hold climate workshop

Kansas City will hold a climate strategy workshop Tuesday as part of the development of its Climate Protection & Resiliency Plan. The workshop is open to the public.

The last in a series of such events, it will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.

People can register to attend online or in person by visiting playbook.kcmo.gov.

The city is using the workshops to focus on collaborating with residents and organizations and explore ideas that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create more resilient neighborhoods.

Entertainment options

▪ The whole family can get into the holiday spirit by walking among more than 20 miles of lights at Powell Gardens’ fifth annual Festival of Lights, 4-11 p.m. Nov. 11-Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays except holidays, plus Dec. 20-21 and 27-28 ($6-$13). powellgardens.org.

▪ Katt Williams will bring his comedy act to the T-Mobile Center, 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($59-$250). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ Australian Christian music veterans Newsboys, with Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee, will play at Cable Dahmer Arena, 7 p.m. Nov. 13. ($15-$89.75). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will open its 2021-22 season at the Kauffman Center with “Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 ($54.50-$93.50). kcopera.org.