Kansas City police fail to solve most crimes. It’s one reason some want more city control

Civil rights leaders and community activists in Kansas City have pointed to rising violent crime and low arrest rates as one reason they support a plan to give local officials authority over part of the police department budget.

The Kansas City Police Department has not been effective in recent years at lowering the rate of homicides, which hit a record in 2020, several leaders pointed out at a May 25 news conference at City Hall.

In fact, as police department data shows, the KCPD solved only about half of last year’s homicides. And clearance rates for other serious crimes were even worse: 20% of rapes, 7% of burglaries and 16% of robberies.

Those poor outcomes are one reason, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has said, he proposed the recent budget measure seeking more accountability for the police department.

“I swore an oath to the people of Kansas City not to have great friendships all of the time, not to make sure that we are always smiling at each other. But to make sure that we can stop the high and the increasing number of homicides in this city. To make sure that we can have more accountability to all of them,” Lucas said.

“But right now I think it is important that we are standing up and making sure that our community is safer and it is as safe as it can be for once and for all.”

The new city ordinance, passed by the City Council May 20 by a vote of 9-4, cut this year’s Kansas City Police Department budget back to 20% of the general fund, the minimum required by Missouri law. The savings, which come to $42.3 million, would be reallocated to a newly devised “Community Services and Prevention Fund.”

The plan calls for Kansas City Manager Brian Platt and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners to negotiate on how to spend that money. The $42.3 million is about 18% of the KCPD’s $239 million budget.

Lucas cast the move as a creative way for the city to get the police department’s attention. Unlike most other police departments, the KCPD is not controlled by the city. It is governed by the five-member board of commissioners appointed by the governor, though the mayor always has a seat.

Because of that, there is little the city can do to compel better service from its police department, even though city taxpayers foot the bill.

“How can we sit by and do nothing?” the Rev. Vernon P. Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, said earlier this week.

“Some change in policy and budget and the change at the top of the KCPD must happen in order for there be a diminishing of the bloodshed in the streets of Kansas City, Missouri.”

The problem of gun violence has been especially stubborn in Kansas City, even in recent decades when violent crime has declined nationally.

The city set a record last year with 182 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Of the 176 homicides officially counted by police in 2020, 93 were cleared, according to the department’s statistics. That is 53%.

Kansas City police officially calculate their homicide clearance rate by including cases solved from previous years. That method provides a higher clearance rate of 66% for 2020.

Homicide clearance rates fluctuate nationally, but the average according to the FBI is about 60%, said Ken Novak, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Denver police reported 95 homicides in 2020 with a clearance rate of 74%.

Nathan Garrett, a member of the Kansas City police board, defended the department’s performance.

“Our officers do an excellent job within the resource limitations we have and most prosecutors you speak with in Jackson, Clay and Platte would say the same thing,” Garrett said.

“The stats (clearance rates) are extremely difficult to interpret and rely on, but something we continue to evaluate and seek to improve.”

Unsolved cases, low trust

Solving crimes is important for encouraging cooperation between police and the public, Novak said.

Research across the country has shown that a lack of trust in police is a driver of gun violence. Novak described a vicious circle, with unsolved crimes eroding trust, and a lack of trust making it harder to solve crimes.

“When shootings go unsolved, citizens become cynical in the justice system, particularly police and prosecutors,” Novak said.

“This discourages cooperation with investigations. Noncooperation by witnesses and victims makes it difficult to clear crimes, which leads to more cynicism,” he said.

When people feel the police cannot protect them and cooperation gets them nowhere, they are more likely to take matters into their own hands and retaliate against known perpetrators.

“This leads to more violence. The whole cycle becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Novak said.

In Kansas City, as across the country, Black residents suffer the most from these outcomes.

Clearance rates nationally for Black homicide victims have declined in recent years while those for white, Asian, and Native Americans have improved, said Enzo Yaksic, director of the Murder Accountability Project, which tracks homicides across the U.S.

It is now easier to get away with murder in some cities than it has been at many other points in time over the past 20 years. Black homicide victims are the least likely of any racial group to see a resolution when they are murdered, Yaksic wrote in an email.

“The strained relationship between the community and police in many states has made it more difficult to resolve homicides through clearance,” he said. “Given the lack of trust in police today, detectives often find themselves relying on rare lucky breaks to resolve homicides”

Clearance rates

In the neighborhood alongside Interstate 70, between Truman Road and Van Brunt Boulevard, many residents do not have confidence in the police department’s ability to solve crimes, said Rachel Riley, president of the East 23rd Street PAC neighborhood association.

The area recorded 23 shootings in 2020 — more than any other neighborhood in the city.

“The crime rate is outrageous and something has to be done,” Riley said. “It’s not just the police department that needs to be in collaboration when it comes to addressing crime. It needs to be the city, the residents, as a whole.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said that while Kansas City police struggle to solve homicides, law enforcement elsewhere in the county solves almost all of theirs.

And the problem extends to the much larger number of shootings that result in injury but not death.

The number of shootings in Kansas City has been steadily increasing since 2014, Baker said. So far this year, there have been 186, according to police data.

Prosecutors have estimated that in recent years Kansas City police have solved 20% or fewer of those shootings.

Sgt. Jake Becchina a police department spokesman, said the KCPD does not calculate a clearance rate for nonfatal shootings. They are included among the 6,170 aggravated assaults reported in 2020.

Police solved 1,354 of those, or 22%, according to KCPD data.

The overall clearance rates are not included in the police department’s 2020 annual report.

Baker said more needed to be done to tackle the problem. Nonfatal shootings, she said, are “clues to your next homicide.”

And they represent, in many cases, serious injury and trauma.

“If you have a low clearance rate, and then by extension, a low prosecution rate, it is a de-legitimizing event,” Baker said. “Because a harm, a grand harm has happened in your community and it wasn’t met.

“That hurts us when we can’t give people answers and give them some measure of justice. And the way the community views that is, the system doesn’t work.”

Police response

The police board on Friday voted 4-1 to file a lawsuit against Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council, challenging the budget ordinance.

Lucas, one of the five police commissioners, voted against the decision and defended the city’s action outside the meeting.

“In my life we have had more than 4,000 murders in our city,” Lucas said Friday. “That’s bigger than any high school, all classes in Kansas City, in this region, in Missouri and in Kansas. These are all lives lost. Despite that the board of police commissioners has met twice this week, quickly going into non-public, closed sessions and have not spent a minute talking about violent crime in our community and how we can make our neighborhoods safer.”

The City Council also added $3 million to the police budget to fund a police academy class.

Four years ago, the police department withdrew its support from the Kansas City No Violence Alliance, a collaboration between county, state and federal law enforcement.

Known as KC NoVA, the program used “focused deterrence” — targeting violent people and their associates and offering them a choice: change your behavior or go to jail. In exchange, they would get help finding jobs, getting an education and other assistance.

KC NoVA had been credited with reducing homicides, which reached a historic low of 81 in 2014.

Once it was gone, critics say, the police department never found a serious strategy to replace it.

In 2020, the police department said it was doubling the number of detectives assigned to investigate nonfatal shootings, moving another 12 into the effort. Two homicide detectives also were added to each of the four squads last year.

Each homicide squad is staffed with eight detectives, police said.

The department started a new weekly review of all shootings, fatal and nonfatal, last year. Modeled in part on a Milwaukee police practice, the review is meant to include department leaders and members of other agencies, including federal law enforcement.

But still, gun violence reached record levels in 2020.

During the summer, a federal effort called Operation LeGend brought 200 federal agents and investigators to Kansas City to stop gun violence. The effort was named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old who was killed while sleeping in his bedroom last summer.

But the federal agents with Operation LeGend left Kansas City eight months ago, and Kansas City has recorded 61 homicides so far this year.

Kansas City police report they have cleared 19 of those: 31%.

The Star’s Humera Lodhi contributed to this report.