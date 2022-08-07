Kansas City police: fatal shooting Sunday likely stemmed from argument between neighbors

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue.

Officer were called just after noon Sunday to the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue where they found a gunshot victim lying on the front porch of a home, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the department, said at the scene.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, she said.

A person of interest, also a man, was taken into custody at the scene, Foreman said; police aren’t looking for any other suspects.

Officers at this point believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between neighbors, Foreman said.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 97th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 killings, marking the second-deadliest year on the city’s record.

No other information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.