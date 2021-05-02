Kansas City police fatally shoot armed suspect while investigating killing of 2 boys

Bill Lukitsch, Anna Spoerre
Kansas City police fatally shot an armed suspect Saturday evening, officials said.

At 6:12 p.m. Kansas City police exchanged gunfire with a male near Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue, Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman with Missouri State Highway Patrol, said during a media conference just before 8 p.m.

“Those officers identified themselves and made contact with that individual, at which time the individual presented a firearm,” Bell said.

Kansas City police were following a lead in a double homicide Friday night that left two teens fatally shot when they encountered the suspect, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said Saturday.

Family and police on Saturday afternoon identified the homicide victims as 16-year-old Abdulwahid and 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz.

Bell said they believe the suspect was carrying a short-barreled rifle.

At that point, gunfire was exchanged, he said.

One officer fired his duty weapon and killed the suspect, Bell said. No other officers fired their weapons.

Asked whether the person shot and killed by Kansas City police was the suspect in Friday night’s homicide investigation, Jackson referred questions to highway patrol. Bell said they are not releasing the individual’s identification until next of kin is notified.

The shooting marks the 53rd homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Homicide suspected from ‘domestic situation’

Earlier Saturday evening, police asked for help locating 25-year-old Hanad A. Abdiaziz, a suspect in the teens’ killing. Police have not said whether he is the suspect in the police shooting.

Police said they issued an arrest warrant for Abdiaziz just after 6 p.m.

Family said the teens were the younger brothers of Abdiaziz.

Abdurahman Abu, 18, a member of the mosque and a friend of the family, told The Star that the boys were always smiling and brightening up other people’s days.

“They were leaders in their community at a very young age,” Abu said.

The boys loved going to the mosque and reading the Quran, as well as playing basketball with their friends, he said.

“These death are devastating and will always have an ever lasting effect on the local community,” Abu said. “This incident has really shook us all.”

Officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the area of East 8th and Olive streets on a reported shooting, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found two juvenile victims with gunshot wounds just outside of an apartment.

Both of the victimsboys were declared dead at the scene, Jackson said. No suspect has been taken into custody.

He said police believe, upon an initial investigation, that a “domestic situation” involving a family member led to the shooting.

“Our young people—and all people—should be safe coming back and forth from religious services. Saddened to hear of the killing of two teenagers returning home from Ramadan services this evening in Northeast,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The police department on Saturday afternoon wrote on Twitter that members of the mosque stopped by the crime scene Friday evening to mourn the boys.

“Officers and detectives on scene heard story after story about these promising young men who were leaders both in their community and at their mosque,” the department wrote. “It’s become clear that Kansas City has lost two rising stars, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for them.”

The killings mark the 51st and 52nd homicides in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

