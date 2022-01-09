Kansas City police found one man dead after Saturday afternoon hit-and-run

A 47-year-old man was found dead following a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon, according to Kansas City police.

Kansas City police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on 18th and Prospect Avenue at 3:40 p.m.

They found a blue Toyota Camry and a gray Subaru Outback at the scene. The man who had been driving the Toyota was found dead when the officers arrived, but the driver of the Subaru had fled on foot, leaving a man and young girl inside the car, said Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The man from the Subaru who was still at the scene, was questioned by police while the young girl was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Before the crash, the Subaru was being pursued by a Kansas City Kansas Police vehicle. Officers had followed the car from Kansas City Kansas into Kansas City, but stopped near the area of 18th and Campbell.

The officers who had followed the car allege the the driver, a 20-year-old man, is connected to multiple shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, Foreman said.

As the man in the Subaru was driving east, he ran a red light at the intersection of Prospect and 18th, crashing into the Toyota, which was heading north.

Kansas City Kansas police identified a suspect but have yet to bring him into custody.