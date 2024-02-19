Kansas City police ID victims in multiple deadly shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified victims in multiple other homicides that happened last week as the city was also reeling from a deadly shooting at the Super Bowl rally.

Eight people died from Feb. 12-16 in Kansas City, including 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan, the woman shot and killed at the Kansas City Chiefs parade.

On Monday, police released the identities of four other homicide victims from last week.

On Feb. 13, KCPD investigated two deadly shootings within hours of each other.

First, there was a shooting outside an apartment complex near The Paseo and Meyer Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police found a man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

He has now been identified as 45-year-old Antonio Mitchell.

Kansas City police took a man into custody at the scene last week, but prosecutors have not announced any charges.

Then around 7:45 p.m. Feb. 13, police were called to a second deadly shooting near E. 16th Street and Jackson Avenue. Officers found a man shot dead inside a home.

The victim has now been identified as 20-year-old Lamar Allen.

A few days later, on Feb. 16, police said a social gathering in south Kansas City turned deadly with two people killed and another injured.

The shooting happened near Booth Avenue and Ruskin Way just after midnight. One victim was found in the yard and another was found inside a house, police said.

The victims have now been identified as 22-year-old Linford Garrett and 16-year-old De’Shawn Robinson.

Earlier last week, Kansas City police had already confirmed that 56-year-old Ruth Bowman was shot and killed on Feb. 12 near 50th Street and Bellefontaine.

The next day, Charlie Bowman was charged with second-degree murder and other charges in her death.

Police had also reported the deaths of 31-year-old Deion Lewis and 27-year-old Tyler J. Giles on Feb. 12.

KCPD said what started as a non-injury crash near 39th Street and Woodland Avenue led to an argument and then a shooting. Police said, based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the two victims were firing shots.

All these deadly shootings come the same week that 23 people were shot at the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, leaving Lopez-Galvan dead.

About half of the victims were under 16, but all 11 patients at Children’s Mercy have since been released from the hospital.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said a dispute between several people led to the shooting. She stressed a preliminary investigation shows no connection to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism.

Two juveniles have since been charged in juvenile court for the parade shooting. They’re facing gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX4 the juveniles will be charged as adults if and when they are certified to stand trial as adults. They have not been identified, nor have their ages been released.

Kansas City has now recorded 14 homicides in 2024, according to FOX4 records.

