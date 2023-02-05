Kansas City police identify 19-year-old as victim of late Wednesday night shooting

Kansas City police have identified the 19-year-old victim of a late Wednesday night shooting near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.

Markhi A. Williams died shortly after showing up at a Kansas City hospital in a private car, while suffering from a gun-shot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital just after 11 p.m., where they were told the victim had been shot and a driver had rushed him to the hospital, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

An investigation discovered that Williams had been shot near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.

Police searched the area and discovered a crime scene in a neighborhood in the 7100 block of Askew, Drake said.

Homicide detectives and crime-scene investigators responded and collected evidence and searched for witnesses.

The 19-year-old’s death is Kansas City’s 13th homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star.