Kansas City police identify body found burning near Longview Lake

Kansas City police on Monday evening publicly identified the homicide victim whose body was found burning beside Longview Lake as 32-year-old Timothy Grigsby.

Findings from the investigation appeared to show that Grigsby had been shot before he was found by first responders early Monday morning, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in an email.

Police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to Raytown Road near Longview Road after a person called to report a body on fire on the side of the road. The call prompted responses from the fire department, which extinguished the flames surrounding the body.

Police said the body appeared to have been set on fire on the ground next to Raytown Road on the west side of the lake.

Detectives were working to identify a suspect Monday. During the investigation of the crime scene a vehicle was towed away by police that is believed to possibly be connected, though its significance was not fully known as of Monday evening, Becchina said.

The killing is the 68th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. The city saw 63 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. People can also contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.