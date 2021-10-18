Kansas City police identify fatal shooting victim as 47-year-old man

Kansas City police have identified the person shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Oak Park Southwest neighborhood as 47-year-old Andre M. Green.

Police were in the area of 46th Street and Benton Boulevard around 3 p.m. when they heard the sound of gunfire, police said. A reported shooting came from the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue around the same time.

Arriving officers met with the person who called 911 and were told that someone had been shot inside a home there. Police found Green fatally shot inside.

A person of interest in the killing has been in contact with homicide detectives, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said Monday afternoon. A case file will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of criminal charges, Becchina said.

Green’s death marked the 122nd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

The Star’s Aaron Torres contributed to this report.