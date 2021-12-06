Kansas City police identify Friday homicide victim as 35-year-old woman

Kansas City police have identified the woman killed after a double shooting Friday in the Fairwood and Robandee neighborhood on the city’s south side as 35-year-old Cicely Shirley.

Police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of East 88th Place on a shooting call. Officers found two victims shot — Shirley and an adult male — when they arrived.

Police said Shirley was unresponsive when officers arrived. Life-saving medical procedures, including CPR, were attempted by officers but she was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived, police have said.

The other shooting victim suffered an injury described by police as non-life-threatening.

Police had identified a subject of interest in the shooting on Friday. A police spokeswoman did not immediately reply to The Star’s email seeking updated information on the homicide case.

Shirley’s death marked the 144th homicide recorded in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. She was one of 11 people killed within the span of the week that began Nov. 29 amid an exceptionally high rate of homicides, mostly caused by gun violence.

The department is encouraging anyone with information about the case to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing.