Kansas City police identify teen killed in hit-and-run crash over the weekend

Jaylin Todd, 16, was identified by police as the victim of a hit-and-run crash that involved a van that fled the scene on Saturday.

Officers responded around 6:33 p.m. Feb. 24 near East 23rd Street and Chelsea Avenue, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Todd was riding a red Serengeti minibike on Chelsea when he drove through a stop sign, DiMartino said.

A white van struck the minibike, ejecting Todd, who was not wearing a helmet. DiMartino said the van left the scene, traveling west on 23rd without stopping.

Todd was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead later that day.

According to Jacob Becchina, a spokesperson with KCPD, investigators have located the van and the driver and have talked to the driver suspected to be involved in the crash. The suspected driver is not in custody, Behhina said Wednesday.

He said detectives will compile their evidence and submit a case to prosecutors for applicable charges.

“That process can take several weeks because of the steps associated with the evidence analysis and the reconstruction process, including talking to witnesses and reviewing any surveillance footage,” Becchina said in a written statement.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed reporting.