Kansas City police identify victim in Halloween homicide as 15-year-old

Kansas City police have identified the person fatally shot the night of Halloween in the Blue Hills neighborhood as 15-year-old Kamari Bridges.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 54th Street and Prospect Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said in an email. Police found a teenager inside a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds one block to the west.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The latest killing marks the 130th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 160 homicides.

Police are asking anyone with information of the killing to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.