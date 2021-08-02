Kansas City police investigate after 2 people found fatally shot at apartment complex

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Kansas City apartment Monday morning.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Citadel Apartments in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive “on sounds of a disturbance,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Those who called 911 told police they heard a verbal argument followed by the sound of gunshots, Becchina said.

Officers at the scene were shown to an apartment where they found two people who appeared to be shot. Both were unresponsive.

The victims, a man and a woman, were declared dead at the scene, Becchina said. Their names and ages have not yet been made public.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Detectives Monday morning remained at the scene to speak with witnesses, Becchina said.

“This is a large apartment complex and many people may have been just waking up when this occurred,” Becchina wrote in an email to media. “Detectives are hopeful that people may have seen or heard something, no matter how small that may help.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.