Kansas City police investigate body found in Manheim Park as suspicious death
Kansas City police were investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the Manheim Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched to Brush Creek Boulevard and Virginia Avenue on a report of a fatal shooting, Capt. Jake Becchina said.
But police found no evidence of a shooting, Becchina said, and the 911 callers who discovered the body did not witness one.
The circumstances surrounding the death remained unknown to police Wednesday night.
Further investigation was to be conducted by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Findings of a preliminary investigation were expected to be available Thursday, Becchina said.