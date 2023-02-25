Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a small wooded lot in Kansas City.

First-responders arrived on the 1000 block of East 1st Street after 1 p.m. Saturday to assist a victim whose medical condition was unknown at the time.

Officers discovered the man suffering from trauma wounds, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. The cause of his injuries, however, is uncertain.

“We don’t know how this person died at this point, but it’s clearly not of natural causes,” Drake said.

Detectives will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine how the man was killed.

The victim lay in makeshift tent on Saturday afternoon, just south of the Missouri River and near a set of train tracks. A few businesses sit on the other end of the street.

Drake said detectives will be canvassing the area, searching for footage and talking to people who may work nearby.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.