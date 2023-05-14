Kansas City police investigate after dead baby found in woods near Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City police are investigating after a 911 caller found a dead baby Saturday night in the woods about two miles from Arrowhead Stadium.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of East 41st Street and Pittman Road, where a caller who had been in the woods had located a dead body, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

At the scene, police found the body of a deceased young baby. Investigators don’t yet know the baby’s exact age or any other details.

The incident is currently a death investigation, but detectives and investigators gathered evidence at the scene so they can proceed in any way necessary depending on the medical examiner’s conclusions, Becchina said.

The medical examiner will determine the baby’s manner and cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.