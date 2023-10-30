Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide investigators are in a Kansas City neighborhood following a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. on E. 61st Street in between Swope Parkway and 71 Highway. KCPD says a man was found in the street unresponsive after he was shot, emergency workers declared him deceased. He hasn’t been identified yet.

Detectives believe there were numerous people in the area at the time of the shooting and are looking for witnesses and evidence at the scene.

If you know anything that will help police make an arrest, you’re asked to contact the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

